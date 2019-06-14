Convicted ex-Speaker seeking to become Beacon Hill lobbyist

BOSTON (AP) – Former Massachusetts House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi is appealing a decision that bars him from registering as a Beacon Hill lobbyist after being convicted of federal corruption charges.

The 73-year-old Democrat – who was granted compassionate release in 2016 after serving five years of an eight-year sentence – had applied to become a lobbyist.

The state Lobbyist Division, overseen by Democratic Secretary of State William Galvin, denied DiMasi’s application in March citing his federal conviction, which included extortion charges.

On Thursday DiMasi and his lawyer appeared at a hearing in Boston to appeal the decision.

DiMasi was charged with using his clout as speaker to steer lucrative state contracts to a software company in exchange for $65,000 in payments funneled through DiMasi’s outside law firm. He was convicted in 2011.