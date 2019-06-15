Live Now
King Arthur Flour issues recall over E. coli concern

by: by: Lauren Amaral, Sarah Doiron

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — King Arthur Flour has issued a voluntary recall on more than 14,000 cases of unbleached, all-purpose flour due to the potential presence of E. coli.

The 5-pound bags of flour have “best if used by” dates of 12/07/19, 12/08/19 or 12/14/19.

Customers who purchased the bags of flour should immediately throw them out or bring them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Although the products were distributed to retailers nationwide, there are currently no cases of illness that directly relate to the King Arthur Flour company.

The company also issued a reminder to customers about the dangers of eating raw dough.

