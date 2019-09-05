Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Dorian
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Fotis Dulos arrested for 2nd time in case of missing New Canaan mother, attorney speaks
Top Stories
Springfield police called to ShotSpotter activation in North End
Trooper charged in OUI crash in Chicopee scheduled to be back in court in November
State police release detailed documents in Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance
WATCH LIVE: Dorian, back to a Category 3 hurricane, creeps up US coast
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hurricane Dorian
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challange
Top Stories
Basketball Hall of Fame preparing for enshrinement ceremonies
Top Stories
Inside The Locker Room: Stephon Gilmore
Top Stories
New England Nation Game Picks: Season Prediction
NFL season begins Thursday
Rocco takes down the win in the SK Modifieds at Stafford
Hatfield’s Tyler Leary wins Late Model race at Stafford
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Mel Robbins: 5 things to know before watching the show
Top Stories
First Look at the Mel Robbins Show
Top Stories
Katy Keene – Official Extended Trailer
Jane the Virgin cast share their most memorable moments
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Keep your garden blooming into autumn with these tips
Top Stories
Finance 101: The Equifax Data Breach Settlement and what you need to know
Top Stories
Agawam Community Artists and Artisans hosting “Clothesline” Art Show this weekend
Vegetarian watermelon poke bowl
Easy school night recipe for grilled chicken with peach and corn salad
Stretches you can try to alleviate knee pain
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 3, creeps up US coast
Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian News
WATCH LIVE: Dorian, back to a Category 3 hurricane, creeps up US coast
Florida officer takes in puppy not strong enough to stay in shelter during Dorian
S.C. boy gives up Disney trip to give hotdogs to Dorian evacuees
Homeless pets evacuated to Massachusetts ahead of Hurricane Dorian
The Latest: SC county warns of potentially deadly flooding
‘K Byeee’: Floridians use boarded-up windows to send funny messages to Dorian
LIVE UPDATE: Category 3 Dorian lashing Carolinas
Dorian weakens to a Category 2 hurricane
Springfield native in Florida describes current conditions as Dorian nears coastline
Cutting it close: Florida’s fate may be a matter of miles
More Hurricane Dorian
Trending Stories
State police release detailed documents in Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance
Trooper charged in OUI crash in Chicopee scheduled to be back in court in November
WATCH LIVE: Dorian, back to a Category 3 hurricane, creeps up US coast
21 immigrants sworn-in as U.S. citizens
US woman arrested at Philippines airport with baby hidden in bag