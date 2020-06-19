Ark. Olympian practices in backyard shooting range

WOOSTER, Ark. — Olympic dreams began early for Arkansas native Kayle Browning.

Kayle said, “I never was an ice skater or a gymnast but that’s kind of where the fire came from for the Olympics.”

So instead of trying something she didn’t know much about, she turns to what she was good at, shooting shotguns.

Her dad, Tommy, said, “As a young child she was a very talented shooter.”

Fast forward several years, Kayle has moved from talented to the U.S. Olympic Team in Tokyo.

She said, “It’s pretty surreal, I mean it’s something I’ve chased for a very long time.”

While many athletes across the world are having to delay training because of COVID-19, Kayle has a regulation Olympic shooting range in her back yard.

“It’s peaceful out here, I can shoot, my neighbors don’t complain because I don’t have any.”

“I mean I can literally walk out my front door and train which I need to.”

It was 2006 when the idea to build this range set in.

Kayle said, “I had a coach tell me to shoot the game that I needed to move to Colorado Springs.”

But her dad had other ideas, “And I was like, I’m not letting you raise my 13-year-old daughter, and they said you basically have to because there’s no place to shoot within 10 or 11 hours of you, and I said well I build one, and that’s what I did.”

The equipment cost $100,000 and the upkeep continues.

Kayle said, “I think it was my parents trying to give me every opportunity that they could so that I had the best chance to make it.”

Thanks to parental foresight that has seen a dream come true, Kayle Browning aims at golden targets in an uncertain time.