Barre gymnastic coaches reflect on mental aspects of their sport

By now you’ve probably heard the stunning announcement that Simone Biles dropped out of the gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. She said it was due to mental stress.

A local gymnastics studio in Barre is encouraging a healthy mindset to their young athletes. At Sunrise Gymnastics, competitive gymnasts start at age six.

“I practice four days a week, for 16 hours total,” Emily Nordenson said.

Their homeschool group consists of the girls who are in the higher levels, eight and nine. The best level is ten.

“They live and breathe gymnastics all the time,” Jozef Safko, head coach at Sunrise Gymnastics said.

Jozef Safko says it’s an overall challenging sport. The girls train in valut, uneven bars, beam and floor.

“Physical strength becomes mental as well,” Jozef Safko said. “But the better you get the more competition you go to, higher quality competition you go to. So you learn and know how to perform.”

Owner and coach Wendy Safko said making sure the girls are mentally healthy starts with the mindset in training.

“Every time we train we tell them to do their best, give your best shot, try your best,” Wendy Safko said.

With Simone Biles withdrawing from the Olympics due to mental health, Wendy Safko said it wasn’t too surprising.

“With the Olympics , especially Toyoko, you don’t have the support,” Wendy Safko said. “You don’t have the audience there. You feed off everyones energy. So I think that could kind of effect it.”

Andrew Rosenfeld, a family psychiatrist at the University of Vermont Medical Center, said there is pressure that in all competitive sports.

“I think one recent science piece that we learned about is the idea of growth mindset vs fixed mindset,” Rosenfeld said. “Growth mindset being the attitude to encourage kids. It’s not if you are good at a sport or not, it is how hard you are trying.”

To be mentally and physically successful you need support from coaches and family.

“I think as a coach as long as you are proud of them, the girls will feel it too,” Wendy Sadko said.