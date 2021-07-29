European nation wins its first Olympic medal

It only took 61 years, but the European nation of San Marino has won its first Olympic medal.

On Thursday, Alessandra Perilli shot 29 targets in the women’s trap shooting final, besting three of her five opponents on her way to a bronze medal finish.

The gold medal went to Slovakia’s Zuzana Stefecekova, who set an Olympic record with 43 hit targets. The silver medal was won by Kayle Browning of the United States.

The nation of San Marino first competed in the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome. The 2020 Tokyo Games is its 25th time sending athletes to the Olympics.

At the 2012 London Games, Perilli finished in the three-way tie for second in the women’s trap event, but missed out on a medal after being eliminated in a shoot-off.

Perilli’s bronze medal performance in Toyko makes San Marino the least populous nation to ever take home an Olympic medal. The country, which is bordered by Italy on all sides, has fewer than 35,000 residents.

San Marino joins Turkmenistan as nations to take home their first ever Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

