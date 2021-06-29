Florence athlete Gabby Thomas headed to Tokyo Olympics

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts athlete is on her way to becoming a household name. Gabby Thomas was on the TODAY show Tuesday morning to talk about her journey from Florence to Harvard and now, to Tokyo.

Thomas will try to be the first Harvard Grad to win Olympic gold in a track and field event since 189, the FIRST MODERN OLYMPICS. She made history at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials over the weekend, becoming the second fastest woman to ever run the 200-meters completing it in just under 22 seconds.

“Everything’s just kind of hitting me right now and I’m still in disbelief. I’ve been working really hard so I’m not entirely too surprised in running fast, but that fast was kind of unexpected for me.” Gabby Thomas:

Thomas won 22 Ivy League titles as a runner for Harvard while studying neurobiology and global health, and is currently pursuing a Masters Degree in epidemiology at the University of Texas.