Florence native Gabby Thomas wins Olympic bronze medal for track and field

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Pride and excitement back home quickly greeted Gabby Thomas’s Bronze medal winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

At Miss Florence Diner, in the heart of the Florence section of Northampton, expressions of delight from customers and staff. Server Mary Yaunt recalls meeting Gabby Thomas and watching her performing during a track meet in Northampton. People 22News stopped on the street didn’t need to be told of Gabby winning the bronze medal.

“Well I have a friend in from Philadelphia, and I saw it this morning and my first reaction was our hometown girl won a bronze, I was so excited.” Nina Kleinberg of Florence

All of Northampton salutes Gabby Thomas, the Williston Northampton and Harvard graduate who has thrilled her neighbors and the world with her bronze medal performance in the 200 meter competition..