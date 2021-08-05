Olympics Update: August 4 Night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The fall semester is right around the corner for local colleges like Western New England University in Springfield. Heading into this academic year, the Delta variant poses a new challenge.

"For all of us its something to be mindful of the virus hasn't gone away," said Kathy Noone, Director of Health and Wellness at Western New England University. "I think all of us in higher education and the general public is figuring how to live with this."