Simone Biles to compete in balance beam finals

Simone Biles performs a back-handspring on balance beam during the qualification round of the women’s artistic gymnastics competition in Tokyo. Credit: Getty Images

TOKYO (WWLP) – The Associated Press is reporting that Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam finals taking place Tuesday.

Biles withdrew from the team final on July 27 after a shaky performance on vault during the first rotation. She watched from the sidelines as her three American teammates completed the meet without her. The U.S. took silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

Biles later said she was going through “the twisties,” or a loss of confidence following a gymnast being disoriented during their in-air sequences.

Biles qualified for all five individual event finals but took herself out of four of them: the all-around, vault, floor exercise and uneven bars to focus on her mental health.