Suni Lee’s win for Team USA significant for local Asian American community

(WWLP) – At just 18-years of age, Suni Lee has made history in so many ways.

While this win is huge for team USA, it’s even more significant for the Asian American community. Suni Lee is now the first among American gymnasts to compete in the Olympics and the first Asian American woman to take gold in gymnastics all-around.

With a national surge in violence against those of Asian descent, 22News spoke with a member of our local Asian community who said Lee’s win is both timely and important.

“I could not be more proud of Suni Lee’s accomplishments,” said Robyn Lee Miller, owner of Morningbird Media. “Being a part of the Hmong community for her. I’m an Asian American as well I understand some of the adversities that we kind of face, right now. But when it’s an Asian American winning the gold medal, it just really brings you back to American being America and the Olympics. We are just so bonded and for once we’re together and undivided.”

Suni Lee will hit the mat again to compete in the individual event finals. According to the NY Post, after the Olympics, Lee is headed to Auburn University in Alabama to compete for them.