U.S. women athletes finish Tokyo Olympics with 66 medals

The United States team of Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu and Sydney Mclaughlin, from left, celebrate winning the gold medal in the final of the women’s 4×400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(WWLP) – U.S. women’s teams saw huge success in this year’s Olympics.

The U.S. women finished the Games with 66 medals to lead the team. They helped the USA finish first in the overall medal count with 113. Highlighting the amount of access women have to sports because of title 9 and collegiate sports, which is starting important conversations about representation here locally.

Which is the core mission of Girls Inc. of the Valley.

Board member Xiomara DeLobato told 22News, “Being able to celebrate that and lift that so that our young girls do see themselves in these athletes and also in other leadership roles.”

The women’s basketball team claimed its seventh consecutive gold medal, the water polo team winning its third in a row, and U.S. women also took home gold in volleyball, gymnastics, and swimming.