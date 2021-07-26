Skip to content
WATCH: Sam Mikulak strong once again on parallel bars
Japan 2020
by:
NBC Sports
Posted:
Jul 26, 2021 / 12:21 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 26, 2021 / 12:21 PM EDT
Team USA veteran Sam Mikulak scored a 15.000 on the parallel bars in the men’s Olympic gymnastics team final. He scored a 15.466 during qualifications and will compete in the event final later this week.
