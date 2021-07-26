WATCH: Sam Mikulak strong once again on parallel bars

BOSTON (SHNS) - President Joe Biden on Monday announced Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins as his nominee to be the next top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, a historic move that could kick off a flurry of activity to succeed her.

Rollins, who will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, would become only the second woman to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts following Carmen Ortiz and the first Black woman. A Democrat who has thrilled progressives with her approach to criminal justice reform, Rollins won a five-person DA primary in 2018 with 39 percent of the vote, then took 80 percent of the vote in the general. Her four-year term runs through 2022, and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker would be responsible for selecting an interim replacement ahead of the 2022 elections.