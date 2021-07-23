Watch: Soccer stars recreate opening ceremony from hotel

Megan Rapinoe hoisted an imaginary American flag as she and USWNT teammate Abby Dahlkemper staged a Parade of Nations from their team hotel. Credit: NBC Olympics

While their American countrymen and women marched through Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Friday, the United States Women’s National Team was busy resting up for a Saturday group stage match against New Zealand.

That didn’t stop star players Abby Dahlkemper and Megan Rapinoe from holding their own Parade of Nations through the halls of the team hotel.

Just as her fiancé, U.S. women’s basketball team Olympian Sue Bird, did for the U.S. delegation in Tokyo, Rapinoe even carried the (imaginary) American flag.

The U.S. takes on New Zealand at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday from Saitama Stadium. The match can be seen LIVE on NBCSN, as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.