A relationship between an officer and his K9 partner

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We all love our pets, but for police officers, their dogs are their partners.

The Chicopee Police Department has five canine officers, but when Officer Ryan Romano first joined the force, there was only one, and it wasn’t partnered with him.

“Being a police officer, that had always been my dream. But we only had one canine, and year after year it was the same thing we never expanded the unit,” said Romano.

But, after nearly two decades with the department, that changed. And Officer Romano jumped at the chance to find himself a partner with paws.

“Even though I had 19 years on the job, it didn’t matter to me, it was my dream, it was something I wanted,” said Romano.

Officer Romano got the job, and gained his new partner, German Shepherd Kane. Skilled in tracking, and sniffing out narcotics.

“Best job I could have asked for, best partner I could ever have. He goes everywhere with me. He’s my partner, he goes on calls with me. He goes home with me after shift. It’s funny, he knows when to turn it on and turn it off. He knows when he is home when I take the leash off and he gets out of the car and just goes. He’s out in the yard playing like a regular dog,” said Romano.

Kane and Officer Romano rely on each other to get the job done. Today, Kane isn’t a pet, but a full fledged member of the police force. At only 4-years-old, Kane still has a long career ahead of him. But, when he does reach retirement, the other pets in the Romano household will be ready for him.

“He’ll get to retire with me, so then he’ll be my pet. Right now as a working dog, the dog is not really a pet. Even though I do have two other dogs at home. I probably spend more time, and give more love and affection to my police canine,” said Romano.