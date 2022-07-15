The first commercially prepared pet food came from England in the 1860s.

(WWLP) – Thousands of animal lovers here in western Massachusetts are observing National Pet Fire Safety Day.

At a time when house fires claim the lives of 40,000 pets every year, we set aside one day to see what we can do to save our pets during a time of crisis.

Veterinarian Jackie Celmer suggests that in the event of a fire we quickly alert first responders that your pet is in harm’s way.

“So the first thing, have stickers on your window that there are pets inside,” Celmer said. “And for some reason, you can’t get your pet out safely, at least it alerts first responders that they are inside the house, and when they go in they can at least look for them.”

It’s also been suggested you include your pet in a family emergency plan, and be aware of your pet’s favorite hideaways.