“Clear the Shelters” nationwide pet adoption drive held Saturday

Adopting a pet is a rewarding experience and a great way to support local shelters.

The “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption drive was held Saturday at shelters all across the country to help cats, dogs, and other animals find homes.

Overpopulation is a serious problem at many animal shelters, but not here in Western Massachusetts.



“We don’t have that many healthy adoptable animals that are in overpopulation status,” said Lee Chambers, Media & Public Relations Manager. “The ones we get here go home very quickly here and don’t need our help. The demand is always very high here in our area.”

Chambers told 22News they typically have more cats and dogs with medical and behavioral issues, and those pets require a longer adoption process.



You can adopt a cat or another animal year round at the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield. While they are not participating in the Clear the Shelters campaign this year, they do feature reduced fees on some of their pets. You can adopt some cats at Dakin for only $5.

22News has been airing special “Love Your Pets” reports all month long to recognize local shelters and celebrate our furry friends. According to the ASPCA , 6.5 million animals end up in shelters nationwide each year, but only about half of them are adopted.