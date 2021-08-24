COVID-19 pandemic caused a slowdown in pet adoptions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pet adoptions spiked 20 percent in the first few weeks of the pandemic. There were ample amount of animals during that time.

It’s a different story today. Some shelters are running 20 to 30 percent below normal adoption numbers.

Staff at one Springfield Humane Society have been working hard to find their animals a forever home but it’s been tough. Resources are at a record-low. The pandemic is slowing down their ability to get animals into the arms of a loving family.

Animal shelters nationwide have had a difficult time getting back to full operation. The pandemic is causing a slowdown in pet adoptions. In 2019, before the pandemic hit, Dakin Humane Society in Springfield had roughly 400 animals up for adoption, that’s full capacity. Fast forward to 2021, they are averaging between 200 to 250, a big decrease from just two years ago.

Pre-pandemic Dakin Humane Society in Springfield used to get most of their animals from out-of-state. Things have changed in the last year and a half. Now, many are coming from the surrounding area.

Dakin’s Associated Director Carmine Dicenso told 22News, “We have done fewer of the out of state transports from southern shelters because we have had to focus on animals here locally that are coming in, that are staying with us for longer periods of time. So we really haven’t had the resources to take in others.”

Smaller animals have been in high demand at Dakin. While there has been fewer cats and dogs coming into the humane society, there’s an influx of rabbits and guinea pigs.

“We do have that demand for adoption. We don’t always have the good matches because of the animals that are here but we always want to help out where we can,” said Dicenso.

Staff at Dakin are optimistic that adoptions will pick up again. If you are interested in adopting, you can head to Dakin’s website.