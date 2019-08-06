Do you consider your pets as family members?

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – For many of us, our pets are like our children and we want to assure them the healthiest life possible.

The affection we have for our pets begins with assuring them their healthiest life possible. Meet Putty and Tatter, two lucky Pugs who’ve been assured a lifetime of good health.

When it came time for Putty and Tatter’s 10-week checkup, former Hampshire county residents Kate and her partner traveled halfway across the state to Valley Veterinary Hospital in Hadley, where the puppies were first seen by Dr. Ted Diamond.

“It starts with having a relationship, that you get vaccinations, regular visits, and whatnot,” Kate told 22News. “You want knowledge so you know what’s going on with them and you have some idea about it. You want some simple, clear instructions.”

According to Dr. Diamond, it’s only been in the past 20 or 30 years that we’ve been paying such careful attention to the health of our pets, with pets being treated more like members of the family.

“There’s a lot of interest and concern in terms of healthcare and keeping their pets healthy as they would for their children,” Dr. Diamond explained.

Kate said, “I was a little worried about them because they’re puppies they wrestle a lot and they really start to get into… biting each other.”

If you care so deeply about your pet, you’ll be happy to know you’re far from alone, as the lifestyles we lead to bring you closer to the soothing relationships you have with an animal.

Some people today are less likely to contact loved ones who’ve moved across the country or have already lost a loved one.

We need to fill the emptiness with a beloved pet.

“For them, the pet is their only family,” Dr. Diamond said. “And when you think of it like that, what wouldn’t you do to keep that pet in your life?”

Apparently, there isn’t anything Kate and her partner wouldn’t do for Putty and Tatter.

Recognizing that pets have a limited life span, the pugs can count on being loved and cared for every moment of every day and, in return, provide their owners with unlimited affection.