Dogs learn to sniff explosives to keep passengers safe at Bradley

(WWLP) – We think of dogs as loveable pets, but some are trained to do more than just sit and give paw. Some sniff out bombs and other dangerous materials at the airport to keep travelers safe.

Police dogs are used to keep passengers safe at airports all across the country and Bradley International Airport has three.

These dogs are specifically trained to sniff out explosives on passengers.

The dogs get 3 months of training to learn how to detect explosives using air currents and smells.

William Csonteos, TSA federal security director told 22News, “we send the teams down to our K9 training facility in San Antonio Texas for a 12-week training program. They come back trained and go through a series of acclimation and training regimens before they are certified.”

One of their dogs Hector is a Belgian Mallinoise.

Bradley also uses a German Shorthaired Pointer and a German Wirehaired Pointer that you may see the next time you fly.

“The TSA tends to use about 5 different dogs: Shepherds, Mallinoise and Feishlas. They found those dogs work very very well. I think it’s about the dog, the personality, and the training you put into it,” Todd Gauvan Connecticut State Police trooper first class

There is also a German Shephard that will be added once he is all done with training.