Family welcomes lost dog into their home after finding him abandoned in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A family in Belchertown welcomed another member into their family after finding him outside in the rain over a year ago.

In June 2019, Sarah Gladu’s daughter found a little dog named Chance while she was babysitting in Belchertown early one morning. He looked like he was out all night in the rain. Gladu said he was scared, disheveled, barking, and hiding under a card. When he saw her daughter wanted to help him he immediately jumped in her arms.

The family then brought him to the Belchertown Animal Control to find his family. He was only nine months old. No one claimed him even though they posted on every Massachusetts lost dog site.

After some time, the family was offered the opportunity to adopt him and they jumped at the chance to give him a second chance!

Gladu said it was love at first sight for their family.

This is Chance the day he was found (Photo: Sarah Gladu)

“He is such a sweet, cuddly dog and we can’t imagine why anyone would leave him in the dark and rain. He is so happy to be in his forever home,” Gladu told 22News.

