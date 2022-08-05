SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve gotten through another day of brutal heat, but have you ever wondered how this oppressive weather affects the animals at Springfield’s Forest Park Zoo?

22News learned that a great many of our four legged friends can deal with the heat better than their human admirers.

Sarah Tsitso, the Executive Director at the Forest Park Zoo said, “Most of our animals are native, so they’re accustomed to the climate. Many of the others who aren’t native, actually come from climates where it’s actually hotter. We still provide a lot of measures for keeping the animals cool.”

The camels for example are never too far from enjoying a good spray of water. The zoo staff have their instruction to keep a good supply of ice handy in lieu of any proximity to an air conditioner.