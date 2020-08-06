How to help pets dealing with anxiety

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WWLP) – Whether its from thunder or you leaving the house even just for a moment, like us dogs can develop anxiety.

Eric Kessler, owner of Kessler Kennel Farm in East Granby, Connecticut, is prepared for any dogs coming in that may exhibit anxious behavior.

“One of the things we try to do during the storms or even the loud noises—is we keep the fans blowing, even the air conditioners going and it even creates a white noise affect. So even if you had a white noise machine at your home, that definitely helps drown out and soothes them.” Eric Kessler, Kessler Kennel Farm

Kessler suggest dog owners should always consult their vet if they suspect anxiety because what works for one dog may not work for others. Treatment options include a counter conditioning plan by a certified applied Animal Behaviorist, crate training, medication, or even just keeping your dog busy.

Kara Chapel, a worker at the kennel, said her dogs have anxiety and has learned that letting them exercise more has been better for their mental health.

“Truly truly anxious, we’ve seen it all here but just make sure that your dog is properly mentally stimulated is he biggest thing,” said Chapel.

According to the ASPCA, pacing and trying to escape could be symptoms of distress in your dog.

It is recommended to avoid scolding and disciplining since anxious behavior are not a result of disobedience. More signs of anxiety can be found here.