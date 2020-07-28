How to keep dogs safe in excessive heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s no secret: we’re in the middle of a heat wave here in western Massachusetts. Temperatures have been regularly hitting near 90 degrees, and there are some precautions people must take when it’s unusually warm, not just for themselves, but their furry friends.

There are some dogs that are most at-risk for heat-related illness. Dogs over 100 pounds and breeds with flat faces are at the highest risk of heat stroke: like chow chows, bulldogs, and pugs.

You need to be careful walking your dog in summer heat — if the ground is too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for their paws. You can try booties, but most dogs hate them. Instead, try to walk on the grass or in shaded areas.

On a walk in high heat, keep them hydrated by offering water to them regularly. A collapsible water bowl makes that easier. Chewy suggests walking your dog early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid the afternoon heat. In Massachusetts, it’s illegal to tether your dog outside for more than 15 minutes during a heat advisory or an excessive heat warning; both warn for feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees.

Don’t forget about your dog while in the car. If the air temperature is 80 degrees, the inside of the car can get to 109 degrees in just 20 minutes.