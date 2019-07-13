Keeping dogs paws safe from hot pavement during walks in the summer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On nice days, many people enjoy long walks with their dogs. But there are reasons to be careful when taking those long walks.

A dog from Washington State named Olaf went viral after a veterinary hospital posted pictures of his paws after an over-a-mile long walk.

He suffered burns on the pads of his paws from the walk in early June.

Photo courtesy: Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital

The hot ground burned the pads of Olaf’s feet down to the muscle.

Photo courtesy: Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital

22News spoke with Veterinarian, Bonnie Smith, at Westover Animal Clinic about why dog owners should be careful.

“It gets extremely uncomfortable. Unfortunately if they’re keeping on moving they’re spending as much time off the ground as on the ground,” she said.

If the pavement is too hot for your hand it’s too hot for a dog’s paws.

“We know that we can’t walk across pavement with bare feet, we would hate that,” said Smith. It would be even worse for dogs.

Dr. Smith recommends that dog walkers “walk in the early morning or later at night if you can.” As well as finding parks with dirt paths that will be softer and easier than pavement.

22News spoke with dog owners at a dog park in East Longmeadow who said they try not to walk their dogs on asphalt when it’s hot.

“We walk through shady areas rather than the sun. I know they can burn through their pads if they get too hot. So they’re on grass as much as possible,” said Ron Laviolette of East Longmeadow about his two dogs.

Frank Bodge of East Longmeadow told 22News, “basically we go from the house to the truck and we mainly go in the woods or dog park where there’s mulch.”

Dr. Smith said to help the dog’s paws if you think they’re burned, put them in cool water as a first-aid measure.