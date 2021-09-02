Keeping your pet safe during Labor Day weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching, which might mean spending more time outdoors enjoying festivities. If you plan to bring your pet with you, 22News has some safety precautions to keep in mind before heading off to a backyard bash.

The sounds of summer are quickly coming to an end, with many trying to savor the final weekends and Labor Day is the perfect time to do so. But all the festivities can also be a stressful time for your pets.

The American Kennel Clubs (AKC) has a few helpful steps to ensure your summer send off is a success. If you’re hosting guests in your yard, AKC suggests putting your dog inside or on a lead so they won’t escape if doors or gates are left open.

If you keep them outside, access to shade and water are also really important. Barbequing is a Labor Day weekend staple, but your grill can pose a huge safety hazard for your dogs. Never allow them near an open flame and make sure they don’t eat what you’re cooking up.

“I think the biggest thing for us when it comes to cookouts is making sure our dog doesn’t get to any chocolate cake or anything. When they have tables of chicken and the other table is deserts, when there’s cookies or anything laying around that can harm the dog, we want to make sure we keep an eye on that,” said dog owner William Hearn.

According to experts, barbecued food can be especially greasy and upset your pet’s stomach. Onion, avocado, grapes, and raisins can be toxic too.

End of summer celebrations also mean loud noises like fireworks, which can be upsetting to your pets. It’s best to confine them in a safe place if they are sensitive to sound or talk to your vet about medication options.