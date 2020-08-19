Keeping your pets safe while getting rid of unwanted pests

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While warm weather brings sunshine, it also brings along with it unwanted insects and rodents.

When shopping for pest control products and pesticides, always check the labels and only use those that are guaranteed to be safe for use around pets.

A number of pest control products available use absolutely no chemicals or natural oils at all. An effective and totally pet-safe product to use as defense against insects is diatomaceous earth. This natural “insect dust,” made from microscopic fossilized remains kills ants, roaches, fleas, bed bugs, or any other insect with an exoskeleton by essentially dehydrating the insect.

“She’s the most important thing in the house,” said Jane Wick of Northampton. She only uses natural products to keep pests away, “I don’t use anything that would be harming the animal at all. I use salt and vinegar and households things that would not hurt an animal. If I do use something like an ant cup I stick it way back so she can’t get it.”

Basil, catnip, lavender, lemon balm, peppermint, and rosemary are all pet-safe plants that naturally repel insects while being non-toxic and safe around dogs, all to help keep your furry friend safe and healthy.