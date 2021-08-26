Local pet groomer certified as professional animal care operator

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Owner of the Good Spot, a pet boarding and grooming facility, is now certified as a professional animal care operator.

“We always dreamed to be the trusted home away from home for pets and in a time and place when people put a lot of emphasis on their care and safety it seems like a no-brainer,” said Elizabeth Staples, owner of the Good Spot in Chicopee and Northampton. “This really shows that there’s so much more that goes into it then just hanging out and getting to pet and play with dogs all day.”

She passed an exam from the Professional Animal Care Certification Council in order to obtain her certification. Passing the 175-question test that ranges from questions about health and nutrition to dog body language, Elizabeth now has a three-year certification.

“Anyone in Massachusetts can say they’re a dog kennel, there’s not many hoops to jump through and I thought this was a good way to differentiate ourselves,” said Staples.

Right now in Massachusetts, you don’t have to be licensed or even certified to be a dog groomer, but the owner hopes that’s something that will change.

“I hope that this adds creditability to our industry and I hope it shows younger people that this is another avenue that they could pursue when they enjoy spending time with dogs.”

Elizabeth says she hopes the entire staff at the Good Spot can also become certified in the future. “Ollie’s Law” is trying to put regulation in place for pet facilities in Massachusetts. It is currently still in joint committee at the State House.