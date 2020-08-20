Looking to adopt a pet? Consider a smaller animal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society is still open during this pandemic, and they have plenty of pets that need a forever home.

Most of the time we think about dogs and cats when it comes to adopting an animal at a local shelter. However, there are other furry friends like rabbits, hamsters, and guinea pigs that could also use a forever home.

Bringing one home is a little different right now, given the pandemic. Dakin is open by appointment only due to the pandemic, but there are still plenty of animals available for adoption. They told 22News why their small animals like guinea pigs and rabbits make a great first pet.

Dakin said smaller animals typically have shorter life spans, so they don’t require as long of a commitment as dogs or cats. They can also make a great fit, if your residence doesn’t allow larger animals. If you adopt one, there are things you should know about handling them.

“What you don’t want to do is just go in there and reach in and go about a mouse, guinea pig, or a hamster, rabbit, and just grab them. You want to sit down and let them and crawl into your hand. Get them comfortable with you because by nature, they are going to be a little bit nervous.” Carmine DiCenso, Executive Director, Dakin Humane Society

Dicenso said its also important to know the animal’s sleeping patterns. Hamsters are nocturnal, so they’ll be sleeping during the day. Mice and gerbils on the other hand are typically awake during the day.

If you’re interested in adopting any pet from Dakin, they’re asking that you contact them via email rather than over the phone, due to their high call volume they’ve been experiencing.