Love Your Pet: Advantages of building a relationship with a really small animal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Our Love Your Pet series continues with a special look at small pets.

At at Dakin Humane Society in Springfield, being as quiet as a mouse rarely gets these critters the attention they deserve. And that’s a pity says Animal Resource coordinator Eliza Fischer, too many pet friendly families are missing out on the opportunity to enjoy the company of these little guys.

“We have a lot of mice right now. They are fun to watch, very active, fun and there are a couple right now that are ready looking for a home.” Eliza Fischer, Dakin Animal Resource Counselor

And being mice, they just naturally take to their wheel, uppermost in the ways they entertain themselves. Dakin’s Lee Chambers has a passion for rabbits, but she’d gladly part with “Streusel” the bunny she’s grown attached to.

“Rabbits are surprisingly, they’re very intelligent, they are very, very aware of people. They have the run of the house, they’re like puppies, follow them around the house.” Lee Chambers, Dakin Humane Society

Lee Chambers cautions through for the good of the animals to keep the rabbits out of the hands of small children.

“Rabbits are just beautiful animals to have around the house, smart, a lot of other animals just don’t have that.” Lee Chambers, Dakin Humane Society

The folks at Dakin in Springfield would be delighted to have you come by and strongly consider adopting one of their small animals who would provide you with a world of pleasure and for them, a loving home.