Love Your Pet: Caring for exotic pets

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of us own cats and dogs. But some people prefer to own and love some unusual species of animals.

Exotic pets are actually very popular. Snakes and different types of lizards make great pets for some people!

Dave Ratner of Dave’s Soda and Pet City said exotic pet owners should know, “They take a lot of work, it’s not just something because they are enclosed that it’s easy to take care of, it isn’t so you have to know that.”

The main difference between owning a more conventional pet like a cat and a dog or a more exotic pet like a snake, is the level of environment you have to create for the pet as an owner.

“Comparing it to cats or dogs, it’s more of you have to control the environment to create what they would live in the wild,” Aquatic Department manager Matthew Moretti explained. “Cats and dogs, like I said are more adaptable to what humans have developed, they are domesticated.”

It’s also important to know that you can’t take an animal from the wild and keep as your pet. It can be dangerous for you and the animal.

There are also a number of animals that are illegal to have as pets in Massachusetts.