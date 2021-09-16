Love Your Pet: Tips for boarding your pet

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyone loves having their pets with them, but as people return to the office or travel out of town, bringing your furry friend along isn’t always an option.

There’s no place better than home for your pet. But when you need to leave town, it’s a good idea to have a safe and happy option for your companion.

“They just play all day long.”

A vacation for your cat or dog, while you’re on vacation. The Wagging Tail Pet Resort is one of many boarding facilities in the area. Families looking to board should make sure their pet is healthy and up to date on their vaccines.

“Staff recommend you bring your pet for a day so they can acclimate before a boarding stay. If it’s new to the dog, or they’re a rescue dog, we want the dog to know this is not another shelter. Their parents are coming back for them.” Christine Pratt, CEO, Wagging Tails Pet Resort

Pratt added that many families chose to adopt a pet to keep them company during the COVID-19 shut down. She recommends owners are diligent socializing these pets, as they may have more anxiety in a new place.