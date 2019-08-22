Love Your Pet: Tips to prevent cats from scratching furniture

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some cat owners choose to declaw their cat to protect their furniture, but its a complicated surgery that’s considered cruel and unnecessary.

That surgery can cause pain and discomfort and 10:01 its something that doesn’t have to be done. Declawing has been a controversial practice for years. It involves “disfiguring” your cat.

“One of the misconceptions people have about declawing; it’s actually a surgery they are taking the first digit the first bone off the top of it. And it takes away what the cat naturally wants to do.” Carmine DiCenso: Executive Director, Dakin Humane Society

This past June, New York became the first state to pass a law prohibiting people from declawing cats. Declawing is also banned in the cities of Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Spaz is one of the dozens of cats that you can adopt at the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield. They just put in these new towers that allow cats to express their natural behaviors of climbing, stetching, and scratching. As long as they have a way to do this, they will be a lot less likely to scratch your furniture.

"We find out often that people say my cat is scratching my couch and you talk to them you find out they don't have an alternative in the house. If you give them a high quality scratching post or a tower they will like those and use them. " Carmine DiCenso: Executive Director, Dakin Humane Society

DiCenso told 22News allowing cats to climb to higher areas like window sills, will also help keep them away from your furniture. Your cat’s claws won’t need to be trimmed as often if they have a scratching post.

If your cat won’t let you clip their claws, ask your vet or a groomer for help.