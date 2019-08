If you’re looking for a small pet that can give lots of affection, maybe a guinea pig is the right choice for you? Marcia Asselin and Olivia bring us some basic care tips for guinea pigs.

These guinea pigs are playing in a large enclosure. It’s great to give your pet a large, safe area to run around in and explore.

Guinea pigs need fresh vegetables every day as well as lots of hay and some pellet food to supplement.