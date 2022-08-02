BOSTON (WWLP) – MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter has created a new program that will bring dozens of cats from Florida to Massachusetts.

The “Southern Hub” transport program flew 150 homeless cats from Florida to the New Bedford Regional Airport on Tuesday. This was the first of several groups of cats expected this year.

There will be an adoption event for the cats this weekend. For more information and to register go to the MSCPA website or the Northeast Animal Shelter website.







MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter vans arrive at New Bedford Regional Airport to pick up Florida cats.

Cats and kittens that arrived in Mass. on August 2 waiting to be loaded.waiting

“Our goal is to help shelters in the Southern part of Florida that are overwhelmed,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA Director of Adoption Centers and Programs. “We move cats out of well-resourced shelters in the area and bring them to Massachusetts, where people are eager to adopt. Doing so allows those facilities to take in cats from the shelters that are struggling with high intake during peak summer months. It’s a comprehensive strategy that would not be possible without our partner organizations.”