One of a kind: Callie the search & rescue dog

(WAVE)  There’s only one search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Department of Defense, and she lives in in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Kentucky Air National Guard got the idea after seeing the devastation caused by the earthquake in Haiti a few years back.

Whether she’s on a rescue mission searching through rubble, jumping out of a plane, or posing for the cameras, Callie the search and rescue canine is one of a kind.

Inspiration to train a search and rescue dog came from the destruction following that earthquake in Haiti when another agency’s dog was able to secure an area where a school had collapsed.

Callie lives at home with her handler, Master Sergeant Rudy Parsons.

“It’s a pretty extreme relationship because we’re together all the time,” said Parsons. “She tells me what she’s feeling, how her day was. She’s a very vocal dog.”

