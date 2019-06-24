Pet Corner: Cucumber

Name: Cucumber

Location: Springfield; Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Guinea pig

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years

Color: Brown and White

Cucumber was found in a box outside of Dakin one morning a few weeks ago, and he’s been available for adoption for some time now. This fellow is a real keeper…he’s super friendly, loves being handled, and makes little purring noises when he’s happy! He’ll be a delightful addition to any home. Cucumber enjoys his “out of cage” time and being cuddled, so get ready to fall in love with this special boy.

Guinea pig facts/tips:

Guinea pigs are known for their vocalizations. They often squeak with delight when their favorite humans enter the room

Their diet consists mostly of pellet food, but also should include leafy greens and some vegetables and fruits

They rarely bite, but can nip if mishandled or fear a threatening animal

Once your pig is used to you (and being handled), you can let him play in a small room for daily exercise. Be sure to remove electrical wires and other hazards that he might chew on

Be sure to remove soiled bedding, droppings and stale food from the cage daily

Click here to learn more about Cucumber >>

Events/Other Topics

Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn – Saturday, August 24 at 12pm in Phillipston, MA

Join us for the first annual Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn in Phillipston, MA. This is a kid-friendly end of summer event that you can enjoy with the whole family – dogs included! A special thanks goes to our hosts: Moon Hill Brewing Co. and Red Apple Farm for supporting our mission of helping pets in need and the people who love them. Activities and features include:

Tie-dye a doggie bandana for your best friend

Face painting

Pet caricatures

Live music

Raffle

Lawn games like cornhole, ring toss and can jam

Hayrides

Learn more about the event here >>

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org