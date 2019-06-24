Pet Corner: Cucumber

Name: Cucumber
Location: Springfield; Dakin Humane Society
Breed: Guinea pig
Gender: Male
Age: 2 years
Color: Brown and White
Cucumber was found in a box outside of Dakin one morning a few weeks ago, and he’s been available for adoption for some time now. This fellow is a real keeper…he’s super friendly, loves being handled, and makes little purring noises when he’s happy! He’ll be a delightful addition to any home. Cucumber enjoys his “out of cage” time and being cuddled, so get ready to fall in love with this special boy.
Guinea pig facts/tips:
- Guinea pigs are known for their vocalizations. They often squeak with delight when their favorite humans enter the room
- Their diet consists mostly of pellet food, but also should include leafy greens and some vegetables and fruits
- They rarely bite, but can nip if mishandled or fear a threatening animal
- Once your pig is used to you (and being handled), you can let him play in a small room for daily exercise. Be sure to remove electrical wires and other hazards that he might chew on
- Be sure to remove soiled bedding, droppings and stale food from the cage daily
Events/Other Topics
Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn – Saturday, August 24 at 12pm in Phillipston, MA
Join us for the first annual Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn in Phillipston, MA. This is a kid-friendly end of summer event that you can enjoy with the whole family – dogs included! A special thanks goes to our hosts: Moon Hill Brewing Co. and Red Apple Farm for supporting our mission of helping pets in need and the people who love them. Activities and features include:
- Tie-dye a doggie bandana for your best friend
- Face painting
- Pet caricatures
- Live music
- Raffle
- Lawn games like cornhole, ring toss and can jam
- Hayrides
Learn more about the event here >>
