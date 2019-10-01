Pet Corner: Gwen

Name: Gwen

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Domestic shorthair cat

Gender: female

Age: 5 months

Color: Brown tabby

Gwen one of several kittens currently available for adoption at Dakin. Our kitten season is going into October this year for sure! Like most kittens, you’ll find Gwen to be the total package: Cuddly, curious, mischievous, energetic and loving. What more would anyone need? Come meet her at our Springfield Adoption Center.

Register for Toasted Owl Gives a Hoot Halloween Fun Run – Sunday October 27 in Northampton.

This year’s Toasted Owl Gives a Hoot Halloween Fun Run is coming soon…don’t miss one of the Pioneer Valley’s best events! Join us on Sunday, October 27 for the 5k run/2k walk through downtown Northampton. Costumes, as always, are encouraged and are a lot of fun for participants AND spectators!

