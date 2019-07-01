Pet Corner: Mia

Name: Mia

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Pug Beagle mix

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years

Color: Brown

Meet Mia! This little charmer loves her snacks and is food motivated. Mia just came to Dakin a couple of days ago and she can’t wait to find her next person or family. Mia’s former family described her as happy, playful, friendly and energetic. She lived with young children and loved them. Mia loves toys, especially playing fetch, and she’s affectionate.

She lived with a dog that she enjoyed playing with, and a cat that she tended to ignore! Mia has some issues with resource guarding, so what’s hers is hers. Our Animal Resource Counselors (Adoption Counselors) can explain how to work with her regarding that. Come see Mia at our Springfield Adoption Center.

Click here to learn more about Mia >>

Events/Other Topics

Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn – Saturday, August 24 at 12pm in Phillipston, MA

Join us for the first annual Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn in Phillipston, MA. This is a kid-friendly end of summer event that you can enjoy with the whole family – dogs included! A special thanks goes to our hosts: Moon Hill Brewing Co. and Red Apple Farm for supporting our mission of helping pets in need and the people who love them.

Activities and features include:

Tie-dye a doggie bandana for your best friend

Face painting

Pet caricatures

Live music

Raffle

Lawn games like corn hole, ring toss and can jam

Hayrides

For more info visit https://www.facebook.com/events/869830270061669/

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org