Pet Corner: Minnow

Name: Minnow

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Domestic longhair cat

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years

Color: Brown tabby

Minnow is one of the friendliest cats we’ve seen at Dakin, and she’s sure to charm any adopter. One rule: She does not get along with dogs, so keep that in mind! She has lived with teens, young children and adults, and got along with everyone fabulously. Minnow is currently living in a colony room at our Springfield Adoption Center and she’s just waiting to fill your home with lots of love. Come meet her!

Vaccine & Microchip Clinics Every Saturday at 9am at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center

We offer a variety of vaccines (rabies, distemper, feline leukemia, Lyme Disease and more), flea and tick preventives, tests and microchipping at our weekly Clinic starting at 9am every Saturday in Springfield. We treat the first 40 dogs/cats in line for affordable fees, like:

$12 – Rabies vaccination (dog and cat)

$12 – Distemper vaccination (dog and cat)

$20 – Microchip identification (dog and cat; includes registration)

$15 – Deworming (cat; dog fees depend on weight)

For a full list of our services and fees, click here.

