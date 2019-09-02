Watch Live
Pet Corner: Minnow

Love Your Pet

by: Lee Chambers, Dakin Humane Society

Posted: / Updated:

Name: Minnow
Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society
Breed: Domestic longhair cat
Gender: Female
Age: 2 years
Color: Brown tabby

Minnow is one of the friendliest cats we’ve seen at Dakin, and she’s sure to charm any adopter. One rule: She does not get along with dogs, so keep that in mind! She has lived with teens, young children and adults, and got along with everyone fabulously. Minnow is currently living in a colony room at our Springfield Adoption Center and she’s just waiting to fill your home with lots of love. Come meet her!

Click here to learn more about Minnow >>

Events/Other Topics

Vaccine & Microchip Clinics Every Saturday at 9am at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center

We offer a variety of vaccines (rabies, distemper, feline leukemia, Lyme Disease and more), flea and tick preventives, tests and microchipping at our weekly Clinic starting at 9am every Saturday in Springfield. We treat the first 40 dogs/cats in line for affordable fees, like:

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org

