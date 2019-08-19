Pet Corner: Monty

Name: Monty
Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society
Breed: Domestic shorthair cat
Gender: Male
Age: 2 years
Color: Black
Monty came to Dakin last week, and has become a staff favorite already. He’s very friendly and playful, and his former family reports that he is a lap cat who loves all people. Monty is FIV+, which means he has a cats-only, slow-acting virus. Monty lived with teens, older kids, and adults. Come meet Monty at the Springfield Adoption Center.
About FIV: FIV is a cat-only virus and does not affect people or dogs. FIV+ cats most often live long, healthy, and relatively normal lives with no symptoms at all. FIV is not easily passed between cats. If you are looking to add an FIV+ cat to your family and you currently have cats that are not FIV+ please speak with your vet.
Learn more about Monty here >>
Events/Other Topics
Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn – Saturday, August 24 at 12pm in Phillipston, MA
Join us for the first annual Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn in Phillipston, MA. This is a kid-friendly end of summer event that you can enjoy with the whole family – dogs included! A special thanks goes to our hosts: Moon Hill Brewing Co. and Red Apple Farm for supporting our mission of helping pets in need and the people who love them. Activities and features include:
- Tie-dye a doggie bandana for your best friend
- Face painting
- Pet caricatures
- Live music
- Raffle
- Lawn games like corn hole, ring toss and can jam
- Hayrides
Ticket prices:
- $20 for adults (includes a beer for 21+)
- $10 for kids (includes one free hay ride)
- Children under 10 are free (includes one free hay ride)
For more info and tickets, click here >>
For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org