1  of  2
Breaking News
Greenfield Police officer rescues unresponsive man from Green River Mosquitoes in Hadley test positive for West Nile Virus, health officials confirm

Love your pet banner

Pet Corner: Monty

Love Your Pet

by: Lee Chambers, Dakin Humane Society

Posted: / Updated:

Name: Monty
Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society
Breed: Domestic shorthair cat
Gender: Male
Age: 2 years
Color: Black

Monty came to Dakin last week, and has become a staff favorite already. He’s very friendly and playful, and his former family reports that he is a lap cat who loves all people. Monty is FIV+, which means he has a cats-only, slow-acting virus. Monty lived with teens, older kids, and adults. Come meet Monty at the Springfield Adoption Center.

About FIV: FIV is a cat-only virus and does not affect people or dogs. FIV+ cats most often live long, healthy, and relatively normal lives with no symptoms at all. FIV is not easily passed between cats. If you are looking to add an FIV+ cat to your family and you currently have cats that are not FIV+ please speak with your vet.

Learn more about Monty here >>

Events/Other Topics

Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn – Saturday, August 24 at 12pm in Phillipston, MA

Join us for the first annual Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn in Phillipston, MA. This is a kid-friendly end of summer event that you can enjoy with the whole family – dogs included! A special thanks goes to our hosts: Moon Hill Brewing Co. and Red Apple Farm for supporting our mission of helping pets in need and the people who love them. Activities and features include:

  • Tie-dye a doggie bandana for your best friend
  • Face painting
  • Pet caricatures
  • Live music
  • Raffle
  • Lawn games like corn hole, ring toss and can jam
  • Hayrides

Ticket prices:

  • $20 for adults (includes a beer for 21+)
  • $10 for kids (includes one free hay ride)
  • Children under 10 are free (includes one free hay ride)

For more info and tickets, click here >>

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet