Pet Corner: Rey

Name: Rey

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Domestic longhair mix – Declawed

Gender: Female

Age: 8 years

Color: Grey tabby

Beautiful Rey is serenely waiting for her next home and someone special to love her. She’s currently staying in an office at Dakin in Springfield and her “roommate” reports that Rey is an ideal companion. When someone enters the office, Rey will either be napping (and continue to nap) or if she’s awake, she’ll walk right up to the person and meow at them to pet her. She’s very chill and low-key. Rey would do well being the only pet in your home, but she did do well living with a small dog in her previous home. This pretty kitty has a kidney condition that will need attention, and our staff can explain more about that. In the meantime, come meet this supreme queen in Springfield.

Click here to learn more about Rey >>

Events/Other Topics

Nominees sought for Dakin’s Humane Awards! Nominate someone before July 29

If you know someone (adult or youth) who is a hero to animals and you’d like to nominate them for a Humane Award, we’re accepting nominations now through July 29! There are 5 awards given to people who are nominated by the public for their dedication to animals through volunteering, caring for animals in need, or demonstrating amazing public service or courage in a crisis. We’ll be giving the awards at our Mutts & Mimosas event on September 22. To learn about the different awards, and to cast your nomination, please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/humane-awards.html before July 29.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org.