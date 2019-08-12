Pet Corner: Tinker

Name: Tinker
Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society
Breed: Domestic shorthair cat
Gender: Female
Age: 1 year
Color: Brown tabby
A Good Samaritan spotted Tinker outside and brought her to Dakin so we could help this sweet girl get a new home. Tinker’s rescuer describes her as being friendly yet shy, and that she was very grateful for the “human food” she got including ham! Other than that, Tinker is a bit of a mystery, but we’ve already seen that this girl is quiet and affectionate, and would probably be a good addition to any home. Come shake paws with lovely Tinker at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center.
Click here to learn more about Tinker >>
Events/Other Topics
Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn – Saturday, August 24 at 12pm in Phillipston, MA
Join us for the first annual Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn in Phillipston, MA. This is a kid-friendly end of summer event that you can enjoy with the whole family, dogs included! A special thanks goes to our hosts: Moon Hill Brewing Co. and Red Apple Farm for supporting our mission of helping pets in need and the people who love them. Activities and features include:
- Tie-dye a doggie bandana for your best friend
- Face painting
- Pet caricatures
- Live music
- Raffle
- Lawn games like corn hole, ring toss and can jam
- Hayrides
Ticket prices:
$20 for adults (includes a beer for 21+)
$10 for kids (includes one free hay ride)
Children under 10 are free (includes one free hay ride)
For more info and tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/869830270061669/