Pet Corner: Tinker

Name: Tinker

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Domestic shorthair cat

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Color: Brown tabby

A Good Samaritan spotted Tinker outside and brought her to Dakin so we could help this sweet girl get a new home. Tinker’s rescuer describes her as being friendly yet shy, and that she was very grateful for the “human food” she got including ham! Other than that, Tinker is a bit of a mystery, but we’ve already seen that this girl is quiet and affectionate, and would probably be a good addition to any home. Come shake paws with lovely Tinker at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center.

Click here to learn more about Tinker >>

Events/Other Topics

Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn – Saturday, August 24 at 12pm in Phillipston, MA

Join us for the first annual Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn in Phillipston, MA. This is a kid-friendly end of summer event that you can enjoy with the whole family, dogs included! A special thanks goes to our hosts: Moon Hill Brewing Co. and Red Apple Farm for supporting our mission of helping pets in need and the people who love them. Activities and features include:

Tie-dye a doggie bandana for your best friend

Face painting

Pet caricatures

Live music

Raffle

Lawn games like corn hole, ring toss and can jam

Hayrides

Ticket prices:

$20 for adults (includes a beer for 21+)

$10 for kids (includes one free hay ride)

Children under 10 are free (includes one free hay ride)

For more info and tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/869830270061669/