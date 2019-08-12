Breaking News
Pet Corner: Tinker

Love Your Pet

by: Lee Chambers, Dakin Humane Society

Name: Tinker
Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society
Breed: Domestic shorthair cat
Gender: Female
Age: 1 year
Color: Brown tabby

A Good Samaritan spotted Tinker outside and brought her to Dakin so we could help this sweet girl get a new home. Tinker’s rescuer describes her as being friendly yet shy, and that she was very grateful for the “human food” she got including ham! Other than that, Tinker is a bit of a mystery, but we’ve already seen that this girl is quiet and affectionate, and would probably be a good addition to any home. Come shake paws with lovely Tinker at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center.

Events/Other Topics

Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn – Saturday, August 24 at 12pm in Phillipston, MA

Join us for the first annual Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn in Phillipston, MA. This is a kid-friendly end of summer event that you can enjoy with the whole family, dogs included! A special thanks goes to our hosts: Moon Hill Brewing Co. and Red Apple Farm for supporting our mission of helping pets in need and the people who love them. Activities and features include:

  • Tie-dye a doggie bandana for your best friend
  • Face painting
  • Pet caricatures
  • Live music
  • Raffle
  • Lawn games like corn hole, ring toss and can jam
  • Hayrides

Ticket prices:
$20 for adults (includes a beer for 21+)
$10 for kids (includes one free hay ride)
Children under 10 are free (includes one free hay ride)

For more info and tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/869830270061669/

