Love your pet banner

SOCIAL MEDIA: National Dog Day

Love Your Pet
Posted: / Updated:

“My havanese Charlie is 2 1/2. He is such a good boy!❤” From Sara

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Paws up! August 26 is National Dog Day.

National Dog Day celebrates all breeds, pure and mixed and serves to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, either from public shelters, rescues and pure breed rescues. National Dog Day honors family dogs and dogs that work selflessly to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort. Dogs put their lives on the line every day – for their law enforcement partner, for their blind companion, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and pulling victims of tragedy from wreckage.

NATIONAL DOG DAY

Send in a photo of your dog(s) to ReportIt@wwlp.com.

  • “Heady our rescue pup!” From Heather
  • Brady is so loved! ❤ “Not sure who rescued who, but he has been the love of our lives for the last 6 years. He has given this family so much happiness.” -Kristin
  • How cute is Willowby?! She is a 15-week-old Olde English Bulldogge part of the Johnson family!
  • “This is Teddy! We adopted him from Thomas J O’Connor over such years ago. Best decision we ever made! ❤️” -Christine
  • “My 2 rescues! Left is Layla believe it or not she is 89% Golden Retriever (DNA confirmed). Right is Roxie Black Lab mix. Layla and Roxie both had a rocky start in life, but you would never know it! They are truly wonderful members of the family 💕” -Michelle
  • “Ollie, the love of my life!” From Abby in Warren
  • Sam the Cat! From George
  • “Loyal friend Remy🦾🤙🏽❤️” From Angel
  • “My havanese Charlie is 2 1/2. He is such a good boy!❤” From Sara

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation