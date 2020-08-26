CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - Summer is not over yet, and it's important to remember that if you're traveling with your pets, it's dangerous to leave them in an unattended car.

When it's hot outside, it's even hotter inside your car. On an 80-degree day, the temperature inside you car can warm up to 99 degrees in just 10 minutes. In 20 minutes, the temperature can reach 109 degrees and after an hour, more than 120 degrees.