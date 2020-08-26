SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Paws up! August 26 is National Dog Day.
National Dog Day celebrates all breeds, pure and mixed and serves to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, either from public shelters, rescues and pure breed rescues. National Dog Day honors family dogs and dogs that work selflessly to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort. Dogs put their lives on the line every day – for their law enforcement partner, for their blind companion, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and pulling victims of tragedy from wreckage.NATIONAL DOG DAY
Send in a photo of your dog(s) to ReportIt@wwlp.com.