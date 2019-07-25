Things to consider when traveling with your pets

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Taking a family vacation this summer might be on your to-do list and for many, family members include your pets.

However, if you’ve never traveled with your four-legged friends, there are some things you should consider.

If your planning to take a trip cross country with your pet, the American Veterinary Medical Association recommends taking them on short fun trips first, like to a dog park, to help them adjust to riding in your vehicle.

22News went to the dog park in Agawam where we met Tank. Tank’s made the trip all the way to Florida with his owner who told 22News he made sure his car was well equipped for the long journey.

“Brought plenty of water, his food.. bowls and his blanket in the back. I’ve got a leash that plus into the seat belt, so he’s contained,” said William Gagnon of Chicopee.

But if your pet isn’t like Tank, the AVMA also suggests leaving your pet with family, or even in a boarding facility if they don’t do well in the car.

For those considering traveling by plane with animals, your pet must be at least 8 weeks old prior to flying. They also recommend having your pet fly cabin and snub-nosed pets should never fly cargo.

