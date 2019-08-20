Tips on leaving your pets home during vacation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Pet owners love having their pets around, but you can’t always bring them on vacation with you.

Just like people, dogs can get lonely too. However, there are multiple options pet owners can choose when they have to leave their dogs at home.

Whether you’re going away on vacation or just leaving for the day to go to work, it’s important to have a plan before you leave your fury friends behind.

Kristie Harris from The Good Dog Spot Daycare Center recommends to have a friend or neighbor check on your dog every four hours.

“Dog walkers are a great option as well, if you’re going to have a long work day but need someone to take care of them mid way through,” said Harris.

Some other tips include making sure garbage is sealed, putting up baby gates to keep them in one area, and to have fans or air conditioning to keep them cool during the summer months.

During the summer, dog owners tend to go away for longer periods of time on vacation.

If you decide to leave your dog at a daycare center, Audrey Gladu from Wagging Tails Pet Resort said it’s important to bring your dogs in days before you leave so they can get used to where they will be staying.

“They can see the place, get to know it. They can see the owner will come back to pick them up. Then when they come back for boarding, they know where they are going, they know what the deal is and it’s a lot easier for them that way,” said Gladu.

Your phone can be useful in keeping an eye on your dog. Petcam’s can be installed in your home and you can use your phone to watch your your pooch no matter where you go.