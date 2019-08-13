Two puppies infected with Parvovirus in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two puppies have been infected by the parvovirus in Springfield.

The Thomas J O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said there were two infected puppies in the 170 block of Corthell Street. The pups came from the same litter.

“Parvo” is highly contagious. A dog can pick it up if through direct contact with an infected dog or a contaminated object.

There is a vaccine that can help protect your dog from parvovirus. If you live in the area or walk your dog on Corthell Street, TJO recommends making sure your dog is currently vaccinated.

22News spoke with Dr. Dena Long at veterinarian at Dakin Humane Society about the vaccination.

“Puppies should receive a series of vaccines and your veterinarian can tell you the best course to take based on your dogs. But it definitely is preventable,” she said. “Adult dogs should be vaccinated every year because it is in the environment and in the community.”

Dr. Long told 22News the parvovirus can last in the environment for up to a year and it’s potentially deadly to infected dogs if it goes untreated.

