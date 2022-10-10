NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A veterinary hospital in Northampton is opening next week to treat pets in need of ultrasounds, urgent care, and medical conditions such as cancer.

Integrity Veterinary Center is located at 518 Pleasant Street in Northampton and is scheduled to open on October 17th. The veterinarians offer appointments within 1 to 3 days for urgent care such as skin infections, new lumps, limping, vomiting, decreased appetite, or lethargy. The Integrity Veterinary Center also offers euthanasia and will support your pet’s end-of-life care.

Three veterinarians will be available to treat the specific level of care, Dr. Martha MaloneyHuss, Dr, Erika Mueller, and Dr. Claire Weigand.

“Integrity Veterinary Center is a locally owned hospital where practicing the highest standard of medicine is our top priority. We are looking forward to partnering with our local veterinary colleagues to provide the best possible care to pets in the Pioneer Valley,” said the owner, Dr. Martha MaloneyHuss.

The center does not offer routine veterinary services such as wellness exams, vaccines, or emergency services for pets that need immediate treatment. If your pet is experiencing difficulty breathing, seizures, or serious injuries, an evaluation should be conducted at an emergency veterinary hospital.