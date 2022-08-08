CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While the options to cool down seem endless, this is not true for everyone in the family. With temperatures as high as they are, it’s important to remember to take precautions when it comes to the family dog.

Pet owners should plan on limiting outdoor exercise to the mornings and evenings when it is cooler outside.

Brendon Holland of Springfield told 22News, “Right when I get up in the morning, I will take him for a walk. Maybe at 6:00, 6:15 a.m., before it gets super hot and the suns up. He prefers being out before the sun hits the black top, while its still nice and cool, and then at night I’ll usually wait to talk him until 8:30, 9:00 p.m. when the sun goes down and it’s a little bit cooler.”

Walking on asphalt can cause injury as the pavement gets extremely hot. Owners can walk their animals on grass or in the shade, as well as take water breaks for the duration of the walk.