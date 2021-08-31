What is the healthiest food for dogs and cats?

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Love Your Pet Month at 22News and something that’s often debated between pet owners, is the food that goes into their belly.

“You’re figuring out his personality what he likes doesn’t like, you want to make sure its happy.” That’s what it’s all about for Kyle Desorcey, a new cat owner but he wants to make sure he feeds him the right stuff.

When you come into a store like Dave’s Soda and Pet City there are a lot of food options for your cat or dog, and its can be a little overwhelming. But for either pet, wet food is always better.

“Meat or fish based food there are fewer carbs in it, if it’s canned at least you aren’t getting as many carbs.” Dave Ratner, owner of Dave’s Soda and Pet City

Dave Ratner said high carbs diets are contributing to an obesity epidemic among dogs, and it’s not just the lower carb count in wet food that is beneficial.

“Most cats don’t drink water and don’t get enough moisture.” Dave Ratner, owner of Dave’s Soda and Pet City

“Hearing him say the reasons why you want to go to wet food, made sense and was shocking to think why didn’t I think of that.” Kyle Desorcey, Agawam new cat owner

For dogs, lean meats and most raw fruits are good.

“Yup, we feed her apples, strawberries watermelon, blueberries.” Denim Bassette, Enfield dog owner

Look for canned veggies like string beans and carrots for dogs, which helps when shopping on a budget. Avoid feeding your pet chocolate or other human treats.

“I actually told my son while he was eating his cereal, cats eat cat food, not human food.” Kyle Desorcey, Agawam new cat owner

Another important tip for pet owners, don’t believe everything you read online. “Unless someone is a verified veterinarian, nutritionist don’t pay any attention to it because they can’t back it up with scientific knowledge.” Dave Ratner, owner of Dave’s Soda and Pet City